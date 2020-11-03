PODCAST: Bayley Currey

Bayley Currey sits down to explain his path to NASCAR and how hard he’s working to stay in the sport. Currey, 24, has run part-time in both the Truck and Xfinity Series this year, and when he’s not racing, he’s working in the race shops. Other topics of conversation include:

– The philosophy Currey’s dad instilled in him about driving and working on his cars

– How that helps Currey understand his race cars

– Why he’s getting a mechanical engineering degree

– Serving as the crew chief for a teammate when it’s not his weekend to drive

– Avoiding shady situations while searching for rides and opportunities

– What is a good day for Currey versus a good day for the team

– Starting his racing career in Texas, the success he’s had on the path to NASCAR

– How a driver like himself might get an opportunity with a winning team

– Being hands-on and networking in the garage

– Having his first die-cast made this season