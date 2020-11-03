Hand returns in MSR Acura for Sebring 12 Hour

Former Ford Chip Ganassi Racing GT factory driver Joey Hand will make his return to IMSA for the November 14 season finale at Sebring in the No. 57 Heinricher Racing with Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3.

A two-time GT class winner at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, Hand will take the leadership role in the No. 57 normally found with Alvaro Parente, who will miss the race due to a pre-existing conflict. Hand joins Misha Goikhberg and MSR’s 2019 GT Daytona champion Trent Hindman.

“I go way back with Mike (Shank),” said Hand. “We raced against each other in Formula Atlantics, have always talked about putting a deal together, and it finally happened.”

Hand has spent the season grooming his son Chase in karts and searching for new opportunities in IMSA.

“I watched the Acura last year, specifically at Sebring when Justin (Marks) ran the car,” he said. “We talked a lot about handling and how the balance of the car was on that track. The team engineers have also been a huge help in getting me prepared. They’ve sent over a ton of data and I’ve been focusing on the little stuff – where all of the buttons are and how the steering wheel is – because once you have that all down, then everything else should be pretty easy.”