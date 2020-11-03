GT World Challenge America Esports series readies for Season 2

Season 2 of the FCP Euro GT World Challenge America Esports Championship kicks off this Sunday, November 8, at virtual Nürburgring.

Fifty drivers representing 12 GT3 and 9 GT4 manufacturers have entered the five-round sim racing championship on Assetto Corsa Competizione, the official game of GT World Challenge powered by AWS.

This season features a new-look, mixed-class grid with bragging rights and prizes on the line from FCP Euro, ASUS Republic of Gamers, and Fanatec. Established sim racers will take on real world Pros in the GT3 category for overall honors, with GT4 entrants earning their way into the show through a public qualifier.

After dominating Season 1 with five wins, Bryan Heitkotter returns competing for Forsberg Racing with his now-familiar Nissan GT-R GT3 Nismo machine. He’ll be joined by Formula Drift Champion Chris Forsberg in a second Forsberg Nissan entry.

Season 2 series partners FCP Euro will field two Mercedes-AMG GT3 racecars with 2019 TC America TCR Champion Michael Hurczyn and runner-up Nate Vincent making their sim racing debuts.

Champion Motorsports brings an army of sim racers to the fight with Season 1 race winner Josh Staffin (Lexus RC-F GT3), Dirk Groeneveld (Porsche 991.2 GT3 R), Hamza Gulzar (Mercedes-AMG GT3), Jonathan Lee (Porsche 991.2 GT3 R), and Branden Ouellet (Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo).

In addition, CMS’s Pro Red team will feature Chris Bruno (Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo) and Matthew Marlow (Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo) alongside the CMS Green team of Drake Burgoon (Bentley Continental GT3 2018) and Matthew Santiago (Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo).

Acura, which took top honors in last season’s Bathurst round, returns with race winner Karl Wittmer (HPD/Honda Racing) and TC America racer Sally McNulty.

Pirelli GT4 America racers Jason Alexandridis, Ben Anderson, and Ryan Dexter will pilot Aston Martin AMR V8 Vantage while Nelson Mason returns in the maceRace Esports with Racers360 Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo. TC America’s Vinnie Lima will make his SRO Esports debut in the NGP Motorsport’s Audi as well.

Classic BMW with Fast Track Racing fields a trio of BMW M6 GT3 racers with Toby Grahovec, Jacob Ruud, and Kurt Wittmer driving. Jon Miller is set to compete in a BMW M6 GT3 with ST Racing after a strong season in Pirelli GT4 America.

Haupt Racing, a series regular in GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS, has expanded to Esports and will field two entries for Lukas and Lucas Muller. Both have extensive sim racing experience in Formula E and the virtual 24 Hours of LeMans this season.

SideMax Motorworks Esports brings a strong duo of sim racers with Michael Kundakcioglu in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 and Sam Cairns in the Bentley Continental GT3. Kundakcioglu was a standout racers in the GT World Challenge Europe Am esports championship and Cairns a young talent winning the SimGrid Silver Euro Cup championship.

Among the rest: GT World Challenge Europe Esports racer Philippe Simard will make his American debut in a Ferrari 488 GT3; Trans-Am driver Dylan Archer will also join Season 2 in the Archer Brothers Esports McLaren 720S GT3; Racing Line Motorsports will enter Troy Barman, a regular Champion Motorsports league sim racer, in a Mercedes-AMG GT3; and sim racing veteran Cody Blanton also has entered in a Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Following the completion of the public qualifiers, GT4 competitors will be announced this Wednesday.

The FCP Euro GT World Challenge America Esports Championship will be live this Sunday, November 8, on SRO’s GT World YouTube Channel, SRO Motorsport’s Twitch channel, GT World Challenge America Facebook and Twitter. Action begins at 3:00 p.m. ET.