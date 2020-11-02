VeeKay paces Barber testing; Johnson logs IndyCar miles

NTT IndyCar Series teams took one week off after the season finale at St. Petersburg before getting back in the groove as testing for the 2021 championship began on Monday at Barber Motorsports Park.

The majority of the paddock was in attendance, with 21 veterans and newcomers lapping the 2.4-mile road course in Leeds, Alabama. Among the notable participants, seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson made his formal debut with Chip Ganassi Racing in the No. 48 Honda, as did Alex Palou in the No. 10 CGR Honda. Felix Rosenqvist also got to know his new team in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevy, and Felix Antonio da Costa completed his maiden run for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in the No. 15 Honda.

The only full-time teams absent from the test were Carlin Racing, Dale Coyne Racing, and the second RLLR entry.

Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden led the slower morning session in the No. 2 Chevy, followed by Sebastien Bourdais in the No 14 Chevy and Colton Herta in the No. 88 Andretti Autosport Honda. In the faster afternoon session, Chevy continued to hold sway as Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay took control in the No. 21 Chevy, with Herta next up and Arrow McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward claiming third in the No. 5 Chevy.

New to Barber, getting only his second run in an Indy car, and sharing the track with other IndyCar drivers for the first time, Johnson finished the morning session 5.3 seconds behind the best set by Newgarden on the daunting circuit. With an afternoon of additional running, Johnson effectively halved the margin to VeeKay by bringing it down to 2.7 seconds. Johnson led the field with a session high of 100 laps completed.

.@afelixdacosta’s first lap in an @IndyCar 🙌🏼 What emoji or GIF would describe your feeling at this moment? pic.twitter.com/RPoJ1gbmru — Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (@RLLracing) November 2, 2020

All times below, taken from the afternoon session, are unofficial:

Rinus Veekay, 65.615s

Colton Herta, 65.738s

Pato O’Ward, 65.907s

Alexander Rossi, 66.018s

Jack Harvey, 66.099s

Conor Daly, 66.134s

Ryan Hunter-Reay, 66.190s

Marcus Ericsson, 66.257s

Scott Dixon, 66.258s

Sebastien Bourdais, 66.358s

Alex Palou, 66.365s

Antonio Felix da Costa, 66.375s

Josef Newgarden, 66.410s

James Hinchcliffe, 66.441s

Felix Rosenqvist, 66.501s

Will Power, 66.620s

Simon Pagenaud, 66.635s

Dalton Kellett, 66.647s

Scott McLaughlin, 66.941s

Marco Andretti, 67.089

Jimmie Johnson, 68.398s