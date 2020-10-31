Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In Sports Cars, Oct 31

By October 31, 2020 3:20 AM

This week’s edition of the podcast, all driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.

Discussion topics:

  • WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (starts at 2m17s)
  • IMSA (43m03s)
  • General (1h19m16s)
  • Fun (1h51m20s)

IMSA, Le Mans/WEC, Podcasts

