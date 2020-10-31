The Week In Sports Cars, Oct 31

This week’s edition of the podcast, all driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.
Discussion topics:
- WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (starts at 2m17s)
- IMSA (43m03s)
- General (1h19m16s)
- Fun (1h51m20s)
