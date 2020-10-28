Hagerty acquires California Mille

Hagerty announced Oct. 22 that it has acquired the collector car rally California Mille. According to a report in the Detroit Business Journal, Hagerty will work in collaboration with the Swig family, founders of the event.

The California Mille — named to honor the original Mille Miglia that ran from Brescia to Rome, Italy between 1927 and 1957 — invites owners of some of the most celebrated collector cars in the United States for the annual drive on northern California’s scenic mountain and coastal roads. (The yearly Italian event, conducted from last Thursday through Sunday, continues as the 1000 Miglia for cars produced between 1927 and 1957. It was relaunched in 1977.)

As Vintage Motorsport reported last year , Hagerty acquired the Greenwich Concours d’Elegance in September 2019.

