Ganassi confirms Ericsson return for 2021

Marcus Ericsson has found a happy home at Chip Ganassi Racing and will continue with the team after signing a new multi-year deal to remain in the No. 8 Honda.

“I’m very happy to continue my relationship with Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda and HPD into 2021 and beyond,” he said. “I want to thank Chip and the whole CGR organization for their trust in me. Chip Ganassi Racing is one of the best teams in motorsports and I’m proud to be part of the team. The season we’ve just finished has been full of potential and I feel confident that with what we’ve learned together this year will help us succeed in 2021. I’m looking forward to getting back in the No. 8 Honda!”

After spending five seasons in Formula 1, the Swede moved across to the NTT IndyCar Series with Arrow SPM in 2019 where he finished a disappointing 17th in the championship. A switch to CGR alongside new six-time champion Scott Dixon and highly-rated countryman Felix Rosenqvist saw an increase in competitiveness for the 30-year-old, who finished 12th in the standings, directly behind Rosenqvist.

“Marcus proved that he belongs here, and this season he contributed to the success of our team greatly,” said CGR managing director Mike Hull. “That includes being unselfish to his teammates, especially with Scott Dixon who won the IndyCar championship. He’s a great foundational piece of our overall program and he fits well within our group. That translates into success on the track, and we’re glad to have him continue to grow and move the team toward into the future.”

With Dixon, Ericsson, and newcomer Jimmie Johnson confirmed for 2021, the last piece of CGR’s puzzle involves finding a funded driver to fill the No. 10 Honda. Rosenqvist is departing in order to join Arrow McLaren SP.