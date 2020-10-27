Andretti, George 4 foundations to host #NoOneRunsOnEmpty fundraiser

The Michael Andretti Foundation and George 4 Foundation will host an evening of virtual fundraising as part of the #NoOneRunsOnEmpty campaign to benefit the Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana.

Hosted by Michael Andretti, George Steinbrenner IV and Jaime Little, the Thursday, November 12 event will feature a live painting by Bill Patterson and memorabilia auction, plus appearances by Mario Andretti and Andretti Autosport drivers Marco Andretti, Colton Herta, James Hinchcliffe, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Alexander Rossi.

Prior to COVID-19, more than 1 million Hoosiers were food insecure, with a 150 million meal per year gap. That number is dramatically higher now as a result of the pandemic. Children and senior citizens represent nearly half of those who are food insecure. Based on data from Feeding America, the current food insecurity rate in Indiana is 20 percent, up from 13.3 percent pre-COVID.

#NoOneRunsOnEmpty is a call to action to educate and engage Hoosiers by raising awareness of the faces of hunger, including those who are newly in need. Since mid-March, Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana has been distributing nearly 1.5 million meals each week, the awareness campaign made possible through a gift from the Anthem Foundation.

The free event, which starts at 6:00 p.m. ET, will be live-streamed at www.G4MAFVirtual20.givesmart.com.

More information on the #NoOneRunsOn Empty campaign is available here.