NASCAR

UPDATE: More rain delays in Texas

By October 26, 2020 1:52 PM

The NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, which was to have resumed at 10:00 a.m. ET today after being postponed due to rain after 51 laps on Sunday, has been delayed by rain once again.

At 3:00 p.m. ET, TWS sent out on social media, “They want to run. We do too! No update on time, but it’s not raining and the track is the driest it’s been since about 4:00 yesterday. Everyone cross your fingers!”

With rain still in the College Station, Texas, area, though, a Monday restart was not a certainty.

When the race was halted late Sunday afternoon, Clint Bowyer (photo above) was the race leader, with Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones, Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. filling out the top five.

