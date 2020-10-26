Hale named IMS Museum president

Joe Hale has been named president of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.

Upon joining the IMS Museum Jan. 5, Hale will be responsible for every aspect of the Museum’s operations, curatorial duties and endeavors, programming, communications and advertising, corporate partnerships, philanthropic initiatives, and membership growth.

His larger goal is to reimagine the Museum in a wholesale fashion and to guide the Museum staff and supporters toward a future state-of-the-art Museum, community asset and world-class destination.

A native Hoosier and Hanover College graduate, Hale returns to central Indiana in the wake of a five-year stint as executive director of The Dreamland, a year-round non-profit film and cultural center on Nantucket Island, Massachusetts. In his short tenure, Hale led a transformation of The Dreamland from operating at an annual deficit to a strong surplus, while creating a pillar within the Nantucket community and year-round destination with a variety of programming such as daily films, live theater, concerts and a renowned speaker series.

Hale has raised more than $110 million for charitable organizations and led capital campaigns that fostered new brick-and-mortar facilities for arts and community organizations.

“I look forward to joining the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum as President,” said Hale. “The board’s commitment to transform the Museum into the world’s premier automobile racing museum is exhilarating. Plans to build upon the Museum’s 64-year history of telling the stories of automobile racing around the world, and to make the Museum even more interactive, experiential, immersive and educational, are exciting. I look forward to working with the board and staff to make their vision a reality.”

Hale’s more than four decades of leadership experience and track record of corporate and non-profit success were derived through a diverse portfolio of professional fields: public education, commercial real estate sales and marketing, the utility industry, and museums and non-profits.