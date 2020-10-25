HPD secures IndyCar manufacturers' title three-peat

Scott Dixon’s sixth IndyCar title helped propel Honda to the 2020 manufacturer’s crown – its first three-peat in the 27-year history of Honda Performance Development.

Dixon’s four victories in 2020, coupled with Takuma Sato’s Indianapolis 500 win and triumphs by Colton Herta and Felix Rosenvquist, gave Honda seven wins from the 14 races in the series. HPD cars also earned 15 podium finishes.

Herta, only 20, finished third in the point standings in his second full season with Andretti Autosport.

“Thank you ‘Team HPD’,” said HPD president Ted Klaus. “Every one of you played an important role in this historic achievement, throughout the off-season and all through this year. You executed against adversity, and never lifted off the throttle. We dominated the Indianapolis 500 and brought home the drivers’ and manufacturers’ championships, and that is an enormous accomplishment. To our partner teams, IndyCar and our competitors: job well done in 2020, thank you all. We will celebrate tonight, but our next goal is to bring even more Honda power to the NTT IndyCar Series in 2021.”

It was the 11th IndyCar manufacturers’ championship for Honda in multi-manufacturer competition since it entered IndyCar in 1994.