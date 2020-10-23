Tifft, McLeod confirm Go Fas charter purchase

Matt Tifft and BJ McLeod have confirmed their purchase of Archie St. Hilaire’s portion of the charter he shared with Joe Falk.

The two will continue to work with Falk in 2021 in the NASCAR Cup Series. Tifft is a former Cup Series driver who has been sidelined since last fall because of a seizure he suffered at Martinsville Speedway. It will be his first foray into team ownership. However, McLeod jumped into the series for the first this season, fielding a car of his own in select races.

“We’re thrilled to announce that we have obtained Archie St. Hilaire’s ownership interest of Circle Sport Racing’s charter,” said a joint statement from Tifft and McLeod. “BJ McLeod and Matt Tifft will operate the charter alongside Joe Falk, who brings years of experience and expertise within the industry.

“NASCAR’s new business model that will come to fruition in 2022 with the Next Gen car makes our vision possible. We are committed to being a staple in the sport for many years to come. There are more details to release, and we’ll announce all aspects of them in the near future. Thanks for your support, and looking forward to starting this new venture in 2021.”

St. Hilaire announced Thursday afternoon his single-car team is scaling back next season and will only run five or six races. He and Falk have a partnership for the charter that has guaranteed the No. 32 Ford entry into each race.

Tifft and McLeod have known each other for years. When Tifft made his first NASCAR start in a Truck Series race in 2014, McLeod was the team owner.

The duo will be the third new ownership group entering the Cup Series in ’21 along with Justin Marks (Trackhouse Racing Team) and 23XI Racing (Michael Jordan/Denny Hamlin).