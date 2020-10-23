Firestone renews title sponsorship of St Petersburg GP through 2023

Ahead of this weekend’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Bridgestone Americas, Inc. has announced a three-year extension for its Firestone brand’s title sponsorship of the event.

The race was postponed from its traditional March date this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rescheduled as the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season finale. It returns to a March date for 2021.

“While the road to St. Petersburg has certainly been different this year, we are thrilled to return to the streets of St. Pete and help crown an NTT IndyCar Series champion,” said Lisa Boggs, director of Bridgestone Americas Motorsports. “Firestone tires have taken the checkers with the winner at all 15 IndyCar Series races here, and we’re proud to continue growing our partnership with Green Savoree Racing Promotions to support this marquee event in a community that shares our passion for the sport.”

“Firestone’s commitment to the sport and this event is unmatched. Our entire Green Savoree Racing Promotions team is thrilled to continue to work with Lisa and her team to continue to grow the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree Racing Promotions, organizers of the event. “With Firestone as our title sponsor and the City of St. Petersburg’s tremendous support, it’s an honor to showcase one of the crown jewel events of the NTT IndyCar Series season each year on the streets of St. Pete with one of the most iconic brands in auto history.”

The IndyCar portion of this weekend’s Firestone GP of St. Petersburg begins Saturday with a practice session from 10:55 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying from 3:05 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. ET. Sunday’s race, which airs live on NBC, starts at 2:30 p.m. ET.