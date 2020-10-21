The Week In IndyCar, Oct 21, with Mike Hull

Chip Ganassi Racing managing director Mike Hull pays a visit to The Week In IndyCar ahead of Sunday’s season finale where his driver Scott Dixon leads the championship. Hull, in his familiar style, answers a variety of fun and insightful questions submitted by fans via social media.

A sampling of the items posed this week:

*”Did Felix have to go to make way for Jimmie?”

*”Mike, how much of your notes and prep work that you put in for the original March race date for St. Pete will remain relevant for this weekend?”

*”Mike, please tell us any and everything about Jimmie Johnson coming to CGR.”

*”I know Dixon is the Ice Man but St Pete and him seem to have more unpleasant memories than good ones. Is there any extra talking up or motivation you or the team have given him this week?”