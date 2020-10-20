Stewart-Haas confirms Briscoe to replace Bowyer

Chase Briscoe will be handed the keys to the No. 14 HighPoint.com Stewart-Haas Racing Ford next season, the team announced Tuesday.

Briscoe, 25, replaces the retiring Clint Bowyer as he heads for the Fox Sports broadcast booth next season. Briscoe will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut in the season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 14.

“Chase has worked incredibly hard to make his mark in NASCAR and has earned this promotion to the NASCAR Cup Series,” said team co-owner Tony Stewart. “Without Ford seeing him early on and recognizing his talent and HighPoint backing his efforts in Xfinity and now Cup, we wouldn’t have had the opportunity to bring him into our system. Since we’ve gotten together with Ford and HighPoint, we’ve been able to do great things with Chase, and I feel there are more great things ahead of us.”

The move comes after two full seasons for Briscoe in the Xfinity Series, where he has 11 career wins, including nine this season. He earned Rookie of the Year last season, and Briscoe is set to compete for his first championship next month after winning over the weekend at Kansas Speedway.

“In the final three races last season, we saw a confidence in Chase that we hadn’t seen before,” continued Stewart. “There was a transformation, and I think those three races last year were a preview of what we were going to see this year. He’s delivered time and time again this season, and he’s definitely ready for the NASCAR Cup Series.”

Said co-owner Gene Haas, “Wins are my benchmark, and Chase has done a lot of winning this year. His stats alone merit his place in Cup, but Chase has also proven to be a strong ambassador for our partners who appreciate his grit and determination.”

It has been a steady and successful rise for Briscoe since beginning his pavement career. Briscoe won six races and the ARCA Menards Series championship in 2016 before being signed by NASCAR champion Brad Keselowski for a truck ride in 2017. Briscoe has two Truck Series wins in 25 starts, and he finished sixth in his only full season (’17).

Briscoe has driven for Stewart-Haas since 2018 when he split the season between the No. 98 and the No. 60 at Roush Fenway Racing.

“Growing up in Indiana and racing sprint cars, the guy I always looked up to was Tony Stewart,” said Briscoe. “To be able to drive for him is a dream come true. Tony and Gene have built something really special in Stewart-Haas Racing. Being a part of it in the Xfinity Series and now, the NASCAR Cup Series, has always been my goal. HighPoint and Ford created this opportunity, and my parents, my wife, and Briggs and Beth Cunningham, helped position me for this opportunity. Their support means everything, and it’s all the fuel I need to compete at the Cup level.”