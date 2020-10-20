Askew cleared for St Pete return

Oliver Askew has been cleared to drive for the NTT IndyCar Series season finale at St. Petersburg. It will mark his swansong for Arrow McLaren SP.

Askew drove the No. 7 Chevy for the first 11 races of the year before the series’ medical staff declared the 23-year-old unfit to drive after demonstrating concussion-like symptoms and failing the subsequent tests administered by IndyCar.

While seeking care from the same Pittsburgh-based head trauma doctor who worked with Dale Earnhardt Jr after the former NASCAR driver suffered multiple concussions, Askew remained with the team as three-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves stepped into the No. 7 entry at the most recent IndyCar doubleheader on the IMS road course. The 45-year-old delivered finishes of 20th and 21st after making his first IndyCar road course start since May of 2019 on the same circuit.

“I appreciate all the support Arrow McLaren SP has given me through this difficult time,” the 2019 Indy Lights champion said. “I would like to thank Dr. Billows and the IndyCar medical team, as well as Dr. Collins and the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program, for advice and care, which allowed me to take the time I needed to fully recover and prepare for the NTT IndyCar Series finale. I’m looking forward to a strong finish to the season.”

Having passed the series’ concussion protocols, Askew will look to show the promise that was on display prior to his medical issues. Chip Ganassi Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist will step into the No. 7 Chevy in 2021.