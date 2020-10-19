Larson cleared for NASCAR return

Kyle Larson is clear to return to NASCAR competition at the start of the new year, officials announced Monday afternoon.

NASCAR has officially reinstated Larson after his indefinite suspension in April for the use of a racial slur while on iRacing. Larson asked to be reinstated last week and has completed the required sensitivity training.

“NASCAR continues to prioritize diversity and inclusion across our sport,” said NASCAR in a statement. “Kyle Larson has fulfilled the requirements set by NASCAR and has taken several voluntary measurements to better educate himself so that he can use his platform to help bridge the divide in our country. Larson’s indefinite suspension has been lifted. Under the terms of his reinstatement, he will be cleared to return to all NASCAR racing activities effective January 1, 2021.”

During his suspension, Larson has been racking up victories running sprint car races. Larson has also worked privately to better himself and learn from his mistake, which he outlined in an essay on his website last month. In his first televised interview last Friday, Larson also outlined the amends he’s made.

“I’m truly grateful to everyone at NASCAR and appreciative of their process,” said Larson in a statement. “The work I’ve done over the last six months has had a major impact on me. I will make the most of this opportunity and look forward to the future.”

As part of his reinstatement, Larson is also required to fulfill several speaking engagements with NASCAR’s Weekly series, eSports, and dirt racing communities. Additionally, Larson will do follow-up training with RISE through 2023 and serve as a coach/mentor for the Urban Racing School and Rev Racing.