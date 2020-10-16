Pla confirmed for 2021 Meyer Shank Acura DPi seat

French sports car ace Olivier Pla is the first driver to be confirmed for a full-time role with Meyer Shank Racing’s upcoming Acura ARX-05 DPi program.

Currently racing for the Multimatic-led Mazda Motorsports DPi team in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Pla brings exceptional experience back to MSR, where he last raced for the team in 2016 and an overall victory was earned at Petit Le Mans.

“I’m really excited to have Olivier back onboard with us for the full 2021 season,” said team co-owner Mike Shank. “He really impressed me in 2016 and performed above and beyond my expectations. We’ve stayed in touch and he’s continued to deliver results both in Europe and in the U.S. since he raced with us in 2016. He’s always someone that I’ve had my eye on and I’m glad that he will be rejoining us for 2021.”

Although Pla’s season-long teammate in the No. 60 ARX-05 has yet to be announced, MSR recently confirmed A.J. Allmendinger as the program’s endurance driver for January’s Rolex 24 At Daytona.

“It’s a special weekend to be able to announce that I will be back racing with Meyer Shank Racing next year with the Acura ARX-05,” Pla said. “I still remember the four races that I did with MSR back in 2016 like it was yesterday, especially our win at Petit – we had such good performance. Since that moment I always wished to have the opportunity to drive for Mike again, and today is the day we can finally announce that. It will be a very exciting time for MSR and I’m ready for the challenge. Next year can’t come soon enough, and I’m ready to get things started.”