Buescher to make NASCAR Truck return at Texas

Former Truck Series champion James Buescher will make his first NASCAR start in over five years with a return to the series next weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

Niece Motorsports announced Friday that Buescher, the 2012 series champion (pictured above), will compete with the team on Oct. 25 with sponsorship from FHE FracLock on his Chevrolet Silverado. It will be Buescher’s first start in the series since Martinsville in the spring of 2015.

“I am thankful for everyone at Niece Motorsports and FHE for believing in me and providing me this opportunity to get back behind the wheel and once again showcase my talents,” said Buescher. “When I exited the sport back in 2015, it was not on my own terms. We had a lot going on at home in 2015; sometimes you have to take a step back and pay attention to God’s plan for your life.

“Right now, everything has fallen into place to come back and race at my home track at Texas Motor Speedway, and I could not be more excited. It’s going to be challenging after more than five years away from racing, but I am up for the challenge and can’t wait for the green flag to drop.”

In 119 starts in the Truck Series, Buescher earned six wins and 62 top-10 finishes. From 2011-13, Buescher finished third in the point standings twice and won the 2012 championship over Timothy Peters, Joey Coulter, Ty Dillon, and Parker Kligerman.

Upon leaving racing, Buescher and his wife Kris became successful in the real estate market.

“We are thankful to have James join the team in Texas,” said Niece Motorsports general manager Cody Efaw. “James has a tremendous amount of experience in the Truck Series and at Texas Motor Speedway. We are excited for the wealth of knowledge and talent that he’ll bring to the table.”

Buescher has 10 starts at Texas in the Truck Series, his most recent in 2013. His best finish at the track is sixth.