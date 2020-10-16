Alegra Motorsports to field GTD class Mercedes-AMG GT3 in 2021

Two-time Rolex 24 At Daytona-winning team Alegra Motorsports has joined Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Customer Racing for a 2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GT Daytona program with a Mercedes-AMG GT3.

The Tampa, Florida-based team will debut a single Mercedes-AMG GT3 at the season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona in January, with plans for a possible second entry later in the 2021 season.

“All of us at Alegra Motorsports first took notice of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 when we raced them for the win throughout the 2017 Rolex 24 At Daytona,” said Alegra Motorsports team principal Carlos de Quesada. “It was an impressive debut for the Mercedes-AMG GT3, and the entire Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Customer Racing effort showed early on it is a well-supported and technically strong program. We have spent 2020, even before the COVID-19 shutdown, as an evaluation year and can’t wait to return to competition with Mercedes-AMG.”

Alegra has finalized its driver line-ups for next year’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship program and the Rolex 24 At Daytona but will wait until the conclusion of the 2020 racing season before making any announcements.

“I am very glad a well-known and established team like Alegra Motorsports has joined the Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Customer Racing family with our IMSA program,” said Stefan Wendl, head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Customer Racing. “In the past 10 years, our customer racing program has grown in terms of several championship wins and single race victories. So, we are happy to have a new team joining the program that is professional, has a lot experience in GT3 racing and knows how to win races and championships. We are very proud they are with Mercedes-AMG for the coming year, we wish them all the best of luck and offer our full support.”

Alegra Motorsports is expected to take delivery of its new Mercedes-AMG GT3 before the end of 2020.