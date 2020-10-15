Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

RACER’s 2020 Petit Le Mans resource guide

Michael Levitt/Motorsport Images

RACER’s 2020 Petit Le Mans resource guide

IMSA

RACER’s 2020 Petit Le Mans resource guide

By 3 hours ago

By |

One of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s keystone events starts Thursday at Road Atlanta as 31 cars will begin preparing for overall and class honors over 10 hours at the 23rd annual Petit Le Mans.

IMSA RADIO: Click here

ENTRY LIST: Click here

TICKETS: Click here

WEATHER: Click here

SPOTTERS GUIDE: Click here

IMSA LIVE TIMING & SCORING: Click here

WEATHERTECH CHAMPIONSHIP EVENT SCHEDULE:

Thursday, October 15 (all times Eastern)

11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., Free Practice 1

3:45 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Free Practice 2

7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Free Practice 3

Friday, October 16

12:30 p.m. – 1:35 p.m., Qualifying

Saturday, October 17

12:40 p.m. – 10:40 p.m., 23rd Petit Le Mans, 10 hours

TV: Live coverage of the race is available on NBCSN from 12:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, switching to NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold from 6:30-9:30 p.m., and returning to NBCSN for the conclusion from 9:30-11 p.m.

, , IMSA, WeatherTech Sportscar Championship

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home