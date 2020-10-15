RACER’s 2020 Petit Le Mans resource guide

One of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s keystone events starts Thursday at Road Atlanta as 31 cars will begin preparing for overall and class honors over 10 hours at the 23rd annual Petit Le Mans.
WEATHERTECH CHAMPIONSHIP EVENT SCHEDULE:
Thursday, October 15 (all times Eastern)
11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., Free Practice 1
3:45 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Free Practice 2
7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Free Practice 3
Friday, October 16
12:30 p.m. – 1:35 p.m., Qualifying
Saturday, October 17
12:40 p.m. – 10:40 p.m., 23rd Petit Le Mans, 10 hours
TV: Live coverage of the race is available on NBCSN from 12:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, switching to NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold from 6:30-9:30 p.m., and returning to NBCSN for the conclusion from 9:30-11 p.m.
