Lucas Oil Off Road Champions to be crowned this weekend

The condensed 2020 Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series season ends this weekend where it began four months ago, at Glen Helen Raceway. Still without spectators due to California’s COVID-19 protocols, the series will crown champions in all its classes after Round 10 on Saturday.

The fight in Pro 2 is a dead heat between defending champion Jerett Brooks and Doug Mittag. Brooks has the wins, with five victories to Mittag’s one. But Mittag has not finished off the podium but once, so he carries a two-point lead into Glen Helen, with 110 points possible. Third-place Ryan Beat would need some major bad luck for both of them to have an outside chance to win.

In Pro Lite, Brock Heger has been fairly dominant with three wins and five podium finishes. But Madix Bailey has been consistent enough, even without wins, to be only 22 points behind. If he gets the win that he’s been so close to, and Heger has some bad luck, the championship could turn, but Heger is in control. The fight for third is tied between Cole Mamer and Christopher Polvoorde another 13 points behind Bailey.

Eliott Watson has put a pretty solid lock on his Pro Buggy title defense, with six wins and no finishes off the podium. Trey Gibbs is a distant second, with Matt Brister close enough to challenge.

Heger and Myles Cheek have been going toe-to-toe in Production 1000 UTV, but Cheek has come out on top more often and takes a 25-point lead into Glen Helen. The fight in Turbo UTV is tighter, but the class could be ready to crown a new champion as the only champ the series has known, Corry Weller, trails Ronnie Anderson by seven points. In Mod Kart, Connor Barry has a solid 23-point lead over Braden Chiaramonte.

While there will be no spectators, the races will be broadcast on LucasOilRacing.tv, and be shown on CBS Sports Network and MAVTV on a delayed basis.