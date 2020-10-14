Elliott, Logano secure front row for Kansas

Chase Elliott and Joey Logano will share the front row Sunday afternoon at Kansas Speedway.

The two were the first across the finish line last weekend at the Charlotte Roval, which played a part in the performance matrix putting them at the top of the starting lineup for the Hollywood Casino 400. Elliott is on the pole, and Logano starts second.

Kurt Busch starts third with Kevin Harvick starting fourth and Martin Truex Jr. starting fifth. Alex Bowman starts sixth, Denny Hamlin starts seventh, and Brad Keselowski starts eighth. Hamlin is the defending race winner.

Kansas is the start of the third round of the playoffs, and the eight remaining playoff drivers start from the first eight positions.

Ryan Blaney starts ninth, and William Byron rounds out the top 10.

Jimmie Johnson starts 14th in his final race at Kansas. Kyle Busch starts 20th.

There are 40 drivers entered in the race.