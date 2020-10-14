da Costa lands IndyCar test with RLL

Reigning Formula E champion and former BMW factory driver Antonio Felix da Costa will test Graham Rahal’s Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing No. 15 Honda IndyCar on November 2. The Portuguese ace, who developed a relationship with Rahal through the Indy 500 winner’s BMW Team RLL IMSA program, and has an extensive background in open-wheel cars, will sample the car at Barber Motorsports Park.

“We were unable to maximize a full team test using one of our three days since Graham is waiting for the arrival of his first child, so this enables us to test a young and very accomplished driver in Antonio Felix da Costa,” Rahal said. “Through our partnership with BMW on the sports car side, we have followed his career and are excited to see what he can do in an IndyCar.”

The 29-year-old should offer valuable feedback at a track that fell off the COVID-shortened 2020 calendar.

“I have never hidden the fact that it’s a big dream of mine to come try out an IndyCar,” he said of the opportunity to sample the entry co-owned by David Letterman and Mike Lanigan. “I am a big fan of how America, and IndyCar in particular, goes about the sport, and have been a huge fan for many years. I have known Bobby for a few years. We always met at the BMW Christmas dinners, and every year I kept saying ‘Come on, let me have a go’ and finally now I got the call to come meet the team and test. It’s very exciting times for me, and something I have been looking forward to a lot.

“The first contact with the team has been very positive and everyone has been friendly. I can see there is a high level of professionalism in the team which was to be expected. I’m excited to get on track.”