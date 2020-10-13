Rosenqvist set for AMSP switch in 2021

Felix Rosenqvist is expected to be announced as the replacement for Oliver Askew at Arrow McLaren SP in the No. 7 Chevy. The two-year Chip Ganassi Racing driver won his first race for the team in July, and was expected to receive a new contract to continue in the No. 10 Honda.

In a conversation last Thursday regarding Rosenqvist’s future with the team amid rumors he was headed to AMSP, Ganassi confirmed his interest and ongoing efforts to retain the Swede. But based on multiple sources, it would appear the 29-year-old was signed before CGR was able to complete a contract extension. Multiple calls last week to Rosenqvist and his manager went unreturned.

Speaking with RACER Tuesday evening, Ganassi said “Felix Rosenqvist is under contract through the end of the year.” Asked if he was under contract for 2021, Ganassi repeated the same quote.A representative from AMSP was unavailable for comment.

Expected to form a consistently competitive solution for CGR, Rosenqvist made a strong debut in 2019 where he finished sixth in the championship behind CGR team leader Scott Dixon in fourth. Currently 10th in the standings with Dixon holding first place, the unexpected separation between the two has led to questions of whether the 1-2 punch sought by Ganassi was headed in the right direction.

At AMSP, he will have Pato O’Ward, who was confirmed for 2021 on Tuesday, and sits fifth in the championship with one race left to run, as a new benchmark to meet. Beyond Dixon, and an intent to run Jimmie Johnson on road and street courses, CGR’s plans for next season, including who might replace Rosenqvist, and whether Johnson would slot into his car, await confirmation.