Corvette leads final Charlotte IMSA practice

Facing similar conditions from Friday’s damp night session, Corvette Racing’s Tommy Milner went to the front during the final practice ahead of tonight’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in the No. 4 Corvette C8.R (1m14.935s).

With light rain and cool temperatures greeting the GT Le Mans and GT Daytona classes Saturday morning, the 18 cars in attendance dealt with the wet track for most of the 75-minute outing. With a drying line starting to form, a switch to Michelin’s slick tires saw times fall in the latter stages of the session where the Porsche GT Team’s Fred Makowiecki took the No. 911 Porsche 911 RSR to second (+0.168s) and Friday’s fastest driver, Jesse Krohn in the No. 24 BMW Team RLL M8 GTE (+0.190s) was a close third in GTLM.

And in another similarity to Friday’s session, a GTD car stalled on course, bringing out a red flag. Gradient Racing’s Marc Miller in the No. 22 Acura NSX GT3 was retrieved and practice resumed, where Turner Motorsport’s posted the best lap in the No. 96 BMW M6 GT3 (1m19.475s). He was well clear of Riley Motorsports’ Lawson Aschenbach in the No. 74 Mercedes-AMG (+0.467s) and AIM Vasser Sullivan’s Jack Hawksworth in the No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 (0.473s).

RESULTS

UP NEXT: Qualifying, 2 p.m. ET