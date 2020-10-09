HSR Fall Classic crowns first race winners at Road Atlanta

Light rain showers couldn’t dampen some heavy and close competition at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Friday where the Sasco Sports International/American Challenge sprint race crowned the first three winners of this weekend’s Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Fall Classic.

Eric Lux scored the overall and Porsche class win in his 1973 No. 0 Porsche 911 RSR after a race-long battle in the wet with the 1974 No. 14 Porsche 911 IROC of Todd Treffert. Both Porsches are prepared by the 901 Shop.

Treffert led the opening lap of the race before Lux passed and held on for the victory despite the No. 14 Porsche filling his mirrors to the finish.

Jack Lewis capped a competitive run of his own with a third place showing in his 1974 No. 9 Porsche 911 RSR.

American-division honors went to Gary Moore who topped the class in his Cobra Automotive 1966 No. 98 Shelby GT350.

Moore shared the podium with the always-quick 1966 No. 51 Yenko Stinger Corvair of James Reeve who finished second.

Steve Piantieri completed the American-class podium, quickly rebounding from a last-lap trip off course to take third place in his 1965 No. 95 Ford Mustang 2+2.

The International class was won by Greg Dietz in his 1979 No. 33 Datsun 280ZX.

Don Ondrejcak finished second in a 1994 No. 38 Honda Prelude that still carries its original IMSA Firestone Firehawk Endurance Championship livery.

Third in International went to Paul Brewer in his 1989 No. 21 Nissan D12 Hardbody race truck.

This weekend’s HSR schedule of Atlanta Fall Historics events includes five feature races and the always exciting WeatherTech Sprint races for all run groups in the standard Saturday/Sunday doubleheader format.

Following today’s Sasco Sports International/American Challenge, the weekend’s feature-race lineup features two B.R.M. Chronographes Enduro Challenges and Sunday’s HSR Stoner Car Care Global GT and HSR Classic RS Cup races.

The one-hour B.R.M. Enduros are home to specific and period-matching groups of race cars. Saturday’s Vintage and GT Classic (GTC) race features a variety of cars from the 1960s and ’70s while Sunday’s Historic, Prototype and GT Modern (GTM) B.R.M. race is home to race cars from primarily this century.

The popular HSR Stoner Car Care Global GT and HSR Classic RS Cup series share the track in a dual-feature sprint race Sunday afternoon. Global GT showcases contemporary but retired GT racing machines while the Classic RS Cup rekindles the thrill of the original 1970’s International Race of Champions (IROC) Porsche series.