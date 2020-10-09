Extreme E granted FIA International Series status

Extreme E has been granted status as an FIA International Series.

The decision was made during the FIA World Motor Sport Council (WMSC), hosted by FIA President Jean Todt.

“All of us at Extreme E are delighted to have this seal of approval and be officially classified as an FIA International Series,” said Alejandro Agag, CEO of Extreme E. “We’ve been working hard towards this goal and the speed of recognition by the FIA gives us all a great confidence boost as we prepare to start our first season in 2021.

“This certification confirms that Extreme E will operate to FIA international standards and we will also benefit greatly from the valuable input of the FIA and the ACM (Auto Club de Monaco). The FIA’s decades of sporting and technical expertise will be a great addition as we get started on this exciting new sporting journey together.”

Extreme E has attracted significant momentum in the motorsport world since its launch in January 2019, and has already celebrated several important milestones.

Its E-SUV, ODYSSEY 21, which can go from 0-62mph in 4.5 seconds, at gradients of up to 130 percent has received impressive reaction from world-class drivers who have tested it, including those competing at the highest level in Formula 1, Dakar Rally, FIA World Rally, FIA World Rallycross, and Formula E.

The series has already attracted a starting grid of global teams including Andretti United, backed by Michael Andretti and Zak Brown; X44 by six-time Formula 1 Champion Lewis Hamilton; Chip Ganassi Racing, Abt, HWA, Veloce Racing, backed by Formula E double-champion Jean Eric-Vergne and Adrian Newey; three-time Formula E champions Techeetah, and QEV Technologies.

Extreme E kicks off in early 2021, with Fox Sports to broadcast events in the U.S.