WEC LMP2 team Inter Europol in for Petit Le Mans

IMSA will have a new entrant in the mix at Petit Le Mans when the Inter Europol squad makes the trip from across the Atlantic to compete in IMSA’s LMP2 class. The FIA WEC and ELMS team

(pictured above with its Ligier JSP217 at Le Mans last month) is expected to partner with Californian LMP2 outfit PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports and make use of one of its ORECA 07-Gibsons.

“We have been looking at a couple of things over the last months. One was expending our business. And now that LMP3 is admitted in the IMSA championship we want to have a look at what that might mean for us,” said team manager Sascha Fassbender. “We are fully aware that in these difficult times with restricted traveling, going to the U.S. should not make much sense. But we cannot stop because of COVID-19, we have to push forward. Then came the opportunity to do this, so we did. We have tested with an ORECA before, but never raced in one.”

A driving trio of Poland’s Kuba Smiechowski and the American tandem of Rob Hodes and Austin McCusker will represent the team.

“It’s great to be back with Inter Europol Competition! I’m looking forward to getting into a LMP2 car for the first time,” said McKusker, who races an LMP3 entry for the team in the ELMS. “It will be a big step for never running the car before at Petit and being out of seat for around eight months. But I am confident with the team and everyone surrounding us that I will be able to adapt quickly and we can push for some strong results.”