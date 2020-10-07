Suarez to drive for new Marks-owned Trackhouse team in 2021

Justin Marks will enter the world of NASCAR team ownership next season with the formation of Trackhouse Racing Team. Daniel Suarez will be the driver.

Suarez will drive the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE in the NASCAR Cup Series, and the team will debut in the Daytona 500 on February 14, 2021. It will be a full-time effort supported by a technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing to run ECR engines while also allowing “Trackhouse to utilize the technology, intellectual property, human capital and engineering” developed by Childress over the years.

“The formation of a top-level NASCAR Cup Series team has been a dream of mine for a long time,” said Marks. “A lot of hard work has transpired to get us to this point, and I don’t think we could’ve ended up with better partners in RCR and Chevrolet and with a more passionate and committed driver than Daniel Suarez.

“Daniel’s drive and hunger to get to the top of this sport is palpable every time I am in his presence. We are building a team of winners, and Daniel has delivered just about every time he’s sat in race-winning equipment. It’s my job now to put a car underneath him that will carry him to the highest echelon of the sport.”

Suarez joins the Marks team after one season with Gaunt Brothers Racing. The former Xfinity Series champion has competed with three different teams in four seasons at the Cup Series level, earning 32 top-10 finishes.

“I see in Trackhouse a great opportunity for me with a very strong group of people that share the same vision, commitment, and goals that I have,” said Suarez. “Justin has been involved in the racing world for over 20 years and understands the ins and outs of the sport both as a driver and from the business side. I have learned a lot in the last few years and have been very fortunate to be a part of very good organizations.

“I have learned that this sport is about people, and I know we are going to work very hard to put together a talented team. Furthermore, getting the support from a strong manufacturer like Chevrolet will be a key to our success. My goal is simple, I want to win races.”

Ty Norris will serve as president of racing operations for Trackhouse. Additional team personnel will be announced in the future.

“I believe deeply in the direction NASCAR’s executive group is taking the sport,” Marks said. “There is a disruptive and courageous vision for the future taking place that is displayed by the incredible 2021 racing schedule and new ways of looking at a sustainable economic model culminating in the debut of the 2022 Next Gen car that, in my opinion, will lay the groundwork for a dramatic value proposition for future owners, media partners, stakeholders and sponsors for decades to come.

“Everything Trackhouse will be doing in 2021 from a business development standpoint will be in the context of positioning ourselves to win races and championships as NASCAR embarks on a new chapter in 2022 and beyond.”