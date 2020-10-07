Challenge NA heads to Sebring with 40 cars in tow

For the final time in the 2020 season, the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli championship will compete in North America, with the sixth round of competition set to take place at Sebring International Raceway. Yet again, the Ferrari Challenge grid will hit the 40-car threshold as drivers come together to chase their championship aspirations or tackle the bumps of Sebring for the first time.

Live coverage continues to grow. Live coverage of the Ferrari Challenge series will continue to be available to watch live on live.ferrari.com along with the Ferrari Races Facebook page. Supplementing the live programming, Ferrari Challenge will also again air a 1-hour highlights program on CBS Sports to celebrate the action of the weekend. The program will air on October 18th at 7PM eastern time with an encore presentation at 11PM ET.

Championships Set to be Decided. In the Trofeo Pirelli category, Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari of Westlake) looks set to claim his second consecutive Ferrari Challenge championship in North America. Sitting on a 58 point lead with only 68 points available for the rest of the season, very little will be required of the American driver to confirm his status as champion. In Trofeo Pirelli AM, however, it is a completely different story where a late shake up at Laguna saw Dave Musial (Ferrari of Lake Forest) claim the championship lead over Jean-Claude Saada (Boardwalk Ferrari). Musial leads by only 5 points going into Sebring, so every race will be critical through to the seventh round of the season at the Finali Mondiali in November.

Meanwhile Coppa Shell offers the tightest competition in North America with three drivers all within five points of each other heading into Sebring. Jim Booth (Ferrari of Atlanta) currently leads, but is just a single point ahead of Kevan Millstein (Ferrari of San Diego) with Brad Horstmann (Foreign Cars Italia) trailing by a further four. In Coppa Shell AM, Justin Wetherill (Ferrari of Central Florida) holds a 30-point advantage over Dave Musial Jr. (Ferrari of Lake Forest). But if Dave is able to keep up his excellent driving from Laguna Seca, that gap should continue to shrink through the Sebring weekend and give him a chance at the title going into the Finali Mondiali.