Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Large field set for HSR Atlanta Fall Historics

Large field set for HSR Atlanta Fall Historics

Vintage Motorsport / Historic

Large field set for HSR Atlanta Fall Historics

By 10 hours ago

By |

A robust entry list of cars and legendary drivers will converge on Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta for Historic Sportscar Racing’s Oct. 8-11 Fall Historics.

With more than 175 cars on the entry list, the field is twice the size of last year’s Fall Historics.

The competition schedule includes five feature races and the WeatherTech Sprint races for all run groups in the standard Saturday/Sunday doubleheader format.

See the full weekend preview (with ticket information) on VintageMotorsport.com.

, , Vintage Motorsport / Historic, vintagemotorsport.com

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home