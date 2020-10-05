Large field set for HSR Atlanta Fall Historics

A robust entry list of cars and legendary drivers will converge on Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta for Historic Sportscar Racing’s Oct. 8-11 Fall Historics.

With more than 175 cars on the entry list, the field is twice the size of last year’s Fall Historics.

The competition schedule includes five feature races and the WeatherTech Sprint races for all run groups in the standard Saturday/Sunday doubleheader format.

