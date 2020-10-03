SRO announces GT America series for 2021

With the declared aim of a “return of its roots in GT racing in North America,” SRO Motorsports America has announced the debut of a new series for 2021, GT America. The new single-driver sprint format harkens back to the original World Challenge sprint series format and features both late and early model GT3 variants, SRO’s newest category GT2, as well as GT4 platforms.

The 2021 season will have seven rounds and 14 races. The event is configured as a Friday to Sunday event. The series will follow their normal driver classification process with an emphasis on Bronze drivers.

“We are excited to announce GT America. Single-driver sprint racing has always been part of our DNA,” said SRO Motorsports America president and CEO Greg Gill. “By bringing together our existing GT2 and GT4 sprint entrants with GT3 cars, we’ll create a dynamic grid destined to produce great racing for drivers and teams in our Sprint format.”

GT America races will be streamed live globally on the SRO GT World YouTube channel as well as broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

GT World Challenge America powered by AWS

The premier SRO America championship — GT World Challenge America powered by AWS — returns with a consistent look to build momentum and growth in GT racing. The American contingent of the new global GT World Challenge will feature seven rounds, two-driver 90-minute doubleheaders, and a featured race in conjunction with the Intercontinental GT Challenge powered by Pirelli Indianapolis 8 Hour.

In an effort to reduce costs, race weekends will be limited to three days, Friday through Sunday. The opportunity for all-Pro line-ups has also been confirmed to further enhance the grid.

Pirelli GT4 America

For 2021, Pirelli GT4 America shifts gears and focuses on the SprintX format featuring two-driver, one-hour doubleheaders. As announced, the Sprint category moves to GT America to bring back multi-class GT racing.

TC America

The TC America championship will continue to feature three distinct categories, with SRO’s TC and TCA staying unchanged for 2021. Both showcased increased manufacturer platforms and support and featured strong car counts throughout the season. For next year, TC America will feature a new category dubbed TCX. This class will feature the recently launched BMW M2 CS Racing along with other SRO homologated platforms

The summer break will allow for an increased American focus on SRO’s feature event — the Total 24 Hours of Spa — with American drivers and teams encouraged to be a part of that GT event.

2021 provisional schedule

March 5-7, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, CA

April TBA, Circuit of The Americas, Austin, TX

May 21-23, Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada

June 11-13, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, VA

August 27-29, Road America, Elkhart Lake, WI

September 17-19, Watkins Glen Int’l, Watkins Glen, NY

October 15-17, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN