Power snares Harvest GP Race 2 pole

Will Power has pretty much had his way with the competition on the road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway over the years, and he did again Saturday morning during qualifying for Race 2 at the Harvest Grand Prix.

The 39-year-old veteran was the only driver to crack the 1m09.00s barrier as he won the 61st pole of his career with a lap of 1m08.9767s in Team Penske’s Verizon Chevy to edge out Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta.

“We made a lot of changes last night and made the car better and I’m stoked to be on pole again,” said Power, who owns three wins at the IMS road course to go along with his 2018 victory in the Indianapolis 500.

Herta, who led 29 laps on Friday before finishing fourth, was the quickest of the first group on another cool morning with a lap of 1m09.1017s in the Gleaner’s Honda, and so starts second.

Andretti teammate Alexander Rossi, who charged to second in Friday’s race, lines up third in the NAPA Auto Parts Honda and rookie Alex Palou captured the fourth starting spot in Dale Coyne’s Honda.

Josef Newgarden, who captured Friday’s race and trimmed Scott Dixon’s point lead to 40, couldn’t repeat his magic in qualifying and has to go from the ninth slot in Team Penske’s Hitachi Chevy but Dixon struggled even more and will start only 15th in Chip Ganassi Racing’s PNC Bank Honda.

The race airs live on NBC at 2:30 p.m.

