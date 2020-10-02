Staveley closes out GT4 Sprint season with sweep at Indy

Race 1 winner Drew Staveley and his No. 12 Ian Lacy Racing Ford Mustang GT4 completed a sweep of race wins at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, leading from start to finish to bring the Pirelli GT4 America Sprint season to a close.

“This is something I could have only dreamed of. Sweeping a weekend is so hard to do and the team has tried so hard this season, it is so special to do it here at Indy,” said Stavely. “The team gave me a great setup today and I could really do anything with the car I wanted to — hats off to the team.”

Am class champion Michael Dinan too the class win and was second overall in the No. 210 Flying Lizard Motorsports Aston Martin Vantage GT4, holding off Michael Cooper (No. 10 Blackdog Speedshop McLaren 570S GT4) in a drag race to the checkered flag. Dinan took the position by a mere 0.013s.

“A special place to finish it off here at Indy and this is a great way to round out the season winning both Sprint and SprintX,” said Dinan. “Flying Lizard did a fantastic job this whole season with the Aston Martin, so I’m extremely happy to win the Sprint, SprintX and Teams championships!”

RESULTS