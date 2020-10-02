Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Nuvolari-raced Alfa wins Best of Show at Salon Privé Concours

Vintage Motorsport / Historic

An Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Monza Spider raced in the 1930s by Scuderia Ferrari and driven by Tazio Nuvolari won Best of Show honors at the Salon Privé Concours d’Elégance held last week at Britain’s Blenheim Palace.

The car’s competition history includes Nuvolari’s win at the Coppa Principe di Piemonte in July 1932 and his run in the prestigious Klausenrennen hillclimb that year.

Among the concours’ record 93 entries were some of the greatest race cars of all time, including class winners that included a 1988 Porsche 962 and a 1974 Alfa Romeo Tipo 33 TT12 in the new Milestones of Endurance Racing classes.

View more of the cars from the show at VintageMotorsport.com.

, Vintage Motorsport / Historic, vintagemotorsport.com

