Stavely scores Pirelli GT4 America Sprint win at Indy

Drew Staveley and the No. 12 Ian Lacy Racing Ford Mustang GT4 took the lead into Turn 1 and went on to take the overall and pro victory in Thursday’s Pirelli GT4 America Sprint Race 1 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the penultimate round of the 2020 season. Michael Cooper and the No. 10 Blackdog Speedshop entry and Jarett Andretti (No. 18 McLaren 570S GT4) finished second and third in pro. Staveley would also claim the race’s fastest lap of 1m31.439s, landing him on pole for Friday’s Race 2.

“What a day! I can’t believe we were able to do that today,” Staveley said of his second win of the year. “We have a really great team working for us. It’s not easy and we have been working non-stop, but we’ve been fighting tooth and nail and I can’t thank everyone enough!”

Matt Travis and the No. 48 NOLASPORT Porsche 718 Cayman GT4, third overall, took the Am victory ahead of Paul Terry (No. 59 Rearden Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT4 ) and Sean Quinlan (No. 119 Stephen Cameron Racing BMW M4 GT4).

“That was a lot of fun! We came here to get a little extra seat time, but man that was a long race, I’m tired! Great day and a lot fun, I look forward to the next one!” said Travis.

The Pirelli GT4 America Sprint season finale will take place tomorrow at 12:35 p.m. ET, streaming live at https://www.gt4-america.com/live.

RESULTS