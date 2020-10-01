Book Talk: Author details PacWest Racing’s rise and fall

John Oreovicz’s childhood interest in cars was the basis for his career as a motorsports journalist, including more than 25 years with ESPN.com and other racing news organizations. He was already hooked on racing by the time he attended his first Indianapolis 500 more than 40 years ago, and Indy car racing has continued to play a central role in his life.

Now, the Indiana native who lives within walking distance of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has turned his attention to long-form writing about the racing world he documented during his career. He previously collaborated with Gordon Kirby and Tom Morgan on 2004’s A Winning Adventure: Honda’s Decade in CART Racing.

Oreovicz’s new solo effort, just published in August, is Time Flies: A History of PacWest Racing, based on his two-year stint working for owner Bruce McCaw as the organization’s media relations director. We appreciate his time answering our questions about the book.

