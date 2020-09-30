Entries higher than expected for CSRG Oct. 2-4 Charity Challenge

Entries for Classic Sports Racing Group’s Charity Challenge this weekend have topped 200, exceeding even what group leader Locke de Bretteville had considered would be an “amazing” response.

“We have close to 80 more cars registered for Saturday and Sunday racing than what we had estimated,” de Bretteville said. “I’d thought that if we got to 180-190 cars, it would be amazing, so this is definitely good news. Our number for the Friday Test Day is also higher than we anticipated.”

Event officials are continuing to monitor the Sonoma-Napa County wildfires, and said that as of Tuesday evening, the fires seem to be moving away, not toward, the town of Sonoma and the track.

“Also, the Air Quality Index, as unpredictable as it can be, looks okay for the weekend,” event organizer Petey Thornton said. “The track has a cut-off point for that, but at present, we are far below that point.”

