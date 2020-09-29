Kentucky joins Chicagoland in being dropped by NASCAR

Hours after Chicagoland Speedway announced that it will not be on NASCAR’s 2021 schedule, Kentucky Speedway confirmed that it, too, has lost its NASCAR race weekend.

“Of course, we’re disappointed the Bluegrass State is not on NASCAR’s schedule for 2021, as the past two decades have been filled with memorable moments that will last a lifetime,” said Mark Simendinger, executive vice president and general manager of Kentucky Speedway. “This has been a tough year for so many, but there are still wild adventures ahead.

“We will evolve into a multi-use rental complex and also seek additional entrepreneurial prospects. Kentucky Speedway is open for business, and we have the potential to host special events, commercial television production, music festivals, other racing series, and stand-alone RV rallies and camping events. Change is sometimes hard, but I’m looking forward to the many opportunities that lie ahead for our facility.”

Stewart-Haas Racing rookie Cole Custer won the track’s most recent race held in July. It was his first career win in the NASCAR Cup Series and made him the only rookie to qualify for the playoffs.

Kentucky, an intermediate track owned by SMI, began hosting NASCAR races in 2000. It started with the Truck Series before the Xfinity Series followed in 2001. The track finally received its first Cup Series race in 2011.

NASCAR is expected to release the full 2021 schedule Wednesday.