MacNeil, Horstmann Sunday winners at Laguna Seca

Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli concluded the fifth round of its North American series in high style at Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca on Sunday afternoon where an intense second day of racing action brought many championship battles into further focus.

Trofeo Pirelli

Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari of Westlake) came storming back from his disappointing result on Saturday to take a dominant win in Race 2, beating the competition by nine seconds despite a mid-race safety car period.

While Cooper quickly pulled away from the pole, the action was fierce further back as several Trofeo Pirelli competitors behind jockeyed for position. In the end, Jordan Workman (Ferrari of Central Florida) came home second while Ross Chouest (Boardwalk Ferrari) wound up third after an epic scrap with Joe Rubbo (Ferrari of Long Island) and several others which went to the final corner.

Trofeo Pirelli AM

High drama in the Trofeo Pirelli Am category saw a change in the championship standings as Dave Musial (Ferrari of Lake Forest) took the win and the championship lead in the Trofeo Pirelli Am category as Jean-Claude Saada (Boardwalk Ferrari) crashed out at the top of the corkscrew and triggered the only full-course caution of the race.

Saturday winner Brent Holden (Ferrari of Newport Beach) confirmed his excellent pace with second place in today’s race, as he was in the midst of a multi-car battle that included several Trofeo Pirelli drivers. John Megrue (Ferrari of Long Island) was also in the midst of that battle, put on a remarkable defense for much of the 30m contest and came across the line in third.

Coppa Shell

Brad Horstmann (Foreign Cars Italia) finally converted his excellent qualifying pace into a race win as he led the Coppa Shell field home in Race 2, beating Eric Marston (Ferrari of Westlake) and Jim Booth (Ferrari of Atlanta) who finished second and third respectively.

Pre-race championship leader Kevan Millstein (Ferrari of San Diego) had a difficult day by his standards, finishing fourth and thus ceding his points lead to Jim Booth, though the two remain impossibly close at the top of the standings heading to Sebring International Raceway.

Coppa Shell AM

Michael Watt (Ferrari of Atlanta) claimed victory with a lurid, last-corner pass over Dave Musial Jr. (Ferrari of Lake Forest) as the duo came upon lapped traffic in the closing minutes of the race.

From the start, Musial Jr. leapt to the front and gradually expanded his lead until he started to encounter traffic. Behind, Michael Watt never let up and was more successful in navigating the lapped traffic and used that advantage to close the gap before making a last-second lunge that proved the move of the race.

Championship leader Justin Wetherill (Ferrari of Central Florida), meanwhile, took a third-place finish, minimizing his losses in the 2020 standings.

The Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli will close out its North American schedule at Sebring International Raceway with testing sessions, official practice, qualifying and racing action Oct. 7-11. All qualifying and racing action will again be streamed live on live.ferrari.com.