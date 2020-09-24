HSR rolling again after VSCDA guest appearance at Elkhart Lake Vintage Festival

Historic Sportscar Racing returned to competition for the first time in 2020 last weekend at Road America as guests of the Vintage Sports Car Drivers Association at the Elkhart Lake Vintage Festival XXXV.

The guest appearance at the 35th running of one of VSCDA’s premier events saw HSR competitors from all classes placed in existing and appropriate VSCDA run groups.

“It was an absolute pleasure for HSR to race alongside the VSCDA group,” said HSR President David Hinton. “We had clean, close racing in every group and all of us at HSR and our competitors appreciated the warm welcome we received. We would love to be invited back in the future.”

All HSR cars ran within their existing rules packages and battled for individual HSR honors in each Elkhart Lake Vintage Festival (ELVF) race.

“This COVID-19 year has been a challenge for all of us in vintage racing,” said VSCDA Vice President Jim Donato. “Mike Korneli, our event chair, reached out to David and then came back to me and I said ‘absolutely.’ We welcomed our fellow competitors from HSR and said ‘hey, come join us, you haven’t had a chance to race this year at all.’ They were all very nice, HSR is a wonderful group, we welcomed them in and had a great event.”

The ELVF attracted more than 300 entries with nearly 40 of them coming in through HSR.

“Some from the HSR group regularly run in the ELVF,” Donato said. “We are still washing through the final paperwork now, but it was a great turnout. We had some HSR competitors that had never been to Road America and some others who had just been bottled up for seven months without any racing, so it all worked out very well.”

Hinton and others from HSR were impressed by the pristine and pure vintage pedigree and spirit of the VSCDA competitors.

“It was a bit of a throwback weekend looking around at the mass of small trailers with drivers maintaining their own cars through the event,” Hinton said. “It’s been a long time since we have seen so many older production cars from the 1950s and ’60s. It was great both on and off the track.”

The guest appearance with VSCDA at Road America was the perfect launch pad for HSR to move right into its first traditional event of the season in two weeks with the HSR Fall Historics at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, October 8 – 11.

In one of many schedule changes and shifts this year, the HSR Fall Historics was pushed back to October from its traditional September date, but the full schedule and format of the four-day event weekend is unchanged.

The 2020 season concludes for the fourth straight year with back-to-back runnings of the HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA and the Classic Sebring 12 Hour presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network.

The sixth edition of the HSR Classic Daytona presented IMSA 24-hour race returns to the World Center of Racing November 4-8. A month later, HSR travels to Florida’s other grand sports car course, Sebring International Raceway, for the fifth running of the HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour, December 3-6.

True endurance races, the HSR Classics feature period-correct Run Groups competing in succession for 24 hours at Daytona and through the weekend at Sebring in tribute to the 12-hour race.

In addition to their respective Daytona 24 and Sebring 12-hour race schedules, the HSR Classics weekends at Daytona and Sebring — and the HSR Fall Historics — also feature HSR WeatherTech Sprint, HSR Stoner Car Care Global GT, HSR Sasco Sports International/American Challenge and HSR B.R.M. Chronographes Endurance Challenge races.