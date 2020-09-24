Hendrick Motorsports fined $100,000 for wind tunnel violation

Hendrick Motorsports has been fined $100,000 for exceeding the wind tunnel test time allotted to an organization for the season.

The team self-reported that it had gone over the maximum hours allowed for 2020 and will not appeal the penalty. NASCAR also docked it 10 hours of wind tunnel testing time for next season.

Teams are allotted 150 hours of wind tunnel testing through December 31, 2021. However, only a maximum of 70 hours can be used this season. Teams will have a maximum of 90 hours to use during the ’21 season.

NASCAR also announced two lug nut penalties Thursday afternoon. Bruce Schlicker of Kaulig Racing was fined $5,000 after one lug nut was determined to not be properly secured on Ross Chastain’s Chevrolet after Bristol.

Kevin Bellicourt of McAnally-Hilgemann Racing was fined $2,500 for a similar infraction on the truck of Derek Kraus.