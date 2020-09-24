Buxton tests positive for COVID-19

Formula 1 Digital Presenter and ex-RACER columnist Will Buxton has been sidelined from this weekend’s Russian Grand Prix at Sochi after testing positive for COVID-19.

‘Just to let you know I’ll be watching the Russian GP from home this weekend after returning positive COVID tests,” Buxton wrote on Twitter. “Proof, again, that the rigorous testing in F1 is working! Thankful for the system and support from F1. Sending all love to my Digital F1 team and wishing them the best for the weekend on track. Focus now is on ensuring my family are all OK, and getting myself better. Hope to be back soon.”

Formula 1 has instigated a strict COVID-19 testing system across the paddock since getting its delayed season underway in Austria at the start of July. Buxton’s test result comes in the wake of Racing Point’s Sergio Perez missing two races last month after testing positive, however no information has been made available regarding the detection of any lower-profile positive cases within the sport.

This weekend’s Russian GP could also serve as a measure of the efficiency of COVID-19 precautionary measures for spectators, with up to 30,000 expected to attend – a tenfold increase on the biggest 2020 F1 crowd to date, which was the approximately 3,000 who were at Mugello for the Tuscan GP.