Askew sidelined from Harvest GP on medical grounds; Castroneves gets call-up

Helio Castroneves will replace Oliver Askew in the No.7 Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar at next weekend’s Harvest GP on the IMS road course after Askew was declared not fit to drive by IndyCar’s medical team.

Askew reported balance and coordination problems after the Mid-Ohio race, which led to his being examined by medical personnel. He is now subject to IndyCar’s Return to Racing Protocol.

“This was an incredibly tough call but I have to follow the advice of the IndyCar Medical Team and my doctors,” Askew said in a statement. “My priority right now is focusing on my health. Despite not being in the car, I will be at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Harvest GP, giving whatever insight and support to Arrow McLaren SP that I can.”

Castroneves will be making his third IndyCar road course appearance since his last full season in the series in 2017, following on from appearances at the IMS road course for Team Penske in 2018 and 2019. It will also be his first IndyCar start for a team other than Penske since 1999, when he contested the CART season with Hogan Racing.

“First and foremost, we wish Oliver the best and that he is able to take time to recover,” said Castroneves. “I look forward to getting back on track and helping to build on the great progress that Arrow McLaren SP has made this year.”

Pato O’Ward will carry on his regular duties in the team’s No.5 Chevrolet.

“The welfare of Oliver, our team members and fellow competitors is paramount,” said Arrow McLaren SP co-owner Sam Schmidt. “We therefore support Oliver and the decision of IndyCar. Withdrawing to focus on his health and recovery is the right thing to do.”