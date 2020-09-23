Veloce to partner with ART Grand Prix in Extreme E

Veloce Racing will partner with multiple F2 and F3 championship-winning ART Grand Prix for the inaugural season of Extreme E, commencing in early 2021.

This new partnership continues Veloce Racing’s expansion following the London-based organization’s August merger with sister company Veloce Esports and launch of its UAE virtual racing project, YAS HEAT Esports.

France-based ART Grand Prix has recorded 19 drivers’ titles across F2/GP2 and F3/GP3, notching over 200 race wins in the Formula 1 feeder series. The team’s 2020 single-seater schedule complements a DTM campaign with Robert Kubica in BMW machinery. F1 world champions Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg and Sebastian Vettel all have honed their craft in ART-entered machinery at some stage in their careers.

“This is a really exciting partnership for ART,” said Sebastien Philippe, ART GP team manager. “We have developed our reputation in the world of single-seater racing and we are multiple winners; but this is a fantastic new challenge for us in an incredibly innovative series, with a very driven group of people at Veloce Racing.

“It is great to be involved in Extreme E and Veloce Racing from the very start,” Philippe added, “and I’m sure it will be an exciting journey.”

The enthusiasm for the relationship is shared in equal measure at Veloce Racing and voiced by Adrian Newey, who knows a little about what it takes to win.

“This is a very positive partnership,” explained Newey, Veloce Racing’s lead visionary. “Extreme E is a new series operating in very difficult areas of the world with new cars, technology and a multitude of challenges. To work with an extremely successful and solid ‘pair of hands’ like ART GP – who have competed and won in so many series as well as helped develop some of the world’s best drivers and engineers – gives Veloce Racing a great head start.”