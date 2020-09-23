Team Hardpoint adds end-of-season enduros to GTD schedule

Rob Ferriol will add two endurance races to Team Hardpoint’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar championship GT Daytona calendar by entering the No. 30 Audi R8 LMS GT3 at Petit Le Mans and Sebring.

The owner/driver, who elevated his Michelin Pilot Challenge team to partake in a part-time GTD campaign in 2020 with co-driver Spencer Pumpelly, will see the V10-powered Audi contest the remaining races on the WeatherTech Championship calendar.

“We said from the start that our primary goal for the 2020 season was to establish a solid foundation by which we could build a relevant, long-term team in this paddock,” said Ferriol, who served in the Marines before shifting his interests to business and racing. “To paraphrase a saying from my former life, ‘No battle plan survives first contact with the enemy.’ This process doesn’t happen in a vacuum, and 2020 has certainly brought its fair share of surprises.

“I believe the key is to remain agile, evaluate opportunities as they come – not only for the present, but how they may shape the future as well – and make the best move possible. We followed that philosophy when we expanded into the WeatherTech Championship after the extended break; and now is the right time to continue building on that program for Team Hardpoint.”

Ferriol will name a third driver to share the car at the long races in the coming weeks.