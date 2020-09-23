PODCAST: Matt Kaulig

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Matt Kaulig is a busy man between owning a race team and being the executive chairman of Kaulig Companies, which operates five different brands. But Kaulig stops by The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss his team’s five-year growth, trophy hunting, and contending for the Xfinity Series championship.

It is a timely conversation. Earlier this week, Ross Chastain was named to Chip Ganassi Racing’s Cup Series program for next season, and that means there will be an open seat at Kaulig. While Matt Kaulig didn’t reveal specifics of his team’s 2021 plans, he does tease already knowing what they are doing next season and how many cars they plan on running both full and part-time.

