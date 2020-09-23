IMS Museum opens Unser Sr./Rutherford anniversary exhibit

Two dominant drivers from the 1970s and 1980s at Indianapolis — Al Unser Sr. and Johnny Rutherford — are being commemorated for the 50th and 40th anniversaries of their victories in the 500-Mile Race with their winning cars on display in the IMS Museum.

Vintage Motorsport columnist Fritz Frommeyer notes that both cars won from the pole and were powered by V8s: Unser’s 1970 Johnny Lightning P.J. Colt with a turbo Ford and Rutherford’s 1980 Chaparral by a Cosworth. Together, these two Hall of Famers won seven 500s, with Unser taking four of those races.

