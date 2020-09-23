Ferrari Challenge title chase forces Scuderia Corsa to miss Mid-Ohio

The Scuderia Corsa IMSA GT Daytona team will skip this weekend’s Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio in favor of competing at the Ferrari Challenge event at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Cooper MacNeil, son of WeatherTech founder David MacNeil who sponsors IMSA’s top series and the famed Monterey road course, is in title contention at the Ferrari event.

“We were hoping this conflict would be one of the changes we saw to the calendar, but unfortunately, it was not,” said Scuderia Corsa team owner Giacomo Mattioli, whose IMSA GTD No. 63 Ferrari 488 GT3 piloted by MacNeil and Toni Vilander is out of the championship frame.

“In the past, Cooper has done everything possible to put himself in two places at the same time, but this year, following travel back from Le Mans and with the two races being on different coasts, we felt it was better for him to pick one series for him to concentrate on.

“I know he will miss the competition in IMSA, but Cooper has the opportunity to win a third Ferrari Challenge championship, so he will be in California this weekend trying to continue his 2020 Ferrari Challenge winning streak. We will fight through this weekend and continue to compete wherever possible.”